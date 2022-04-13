Vilseck Elementary School Lion News (No graphics)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840646" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Take an exclusive look behind the scenes with the Vilseck Elementary School Lion News Team! See how these broadcasters in the making get hands-on training with their morning news show.



This video was filmed on April 13, 2022.

Video by SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria



@00:14

Bryson Washington

4th Grader, VES Lion News



@00:30

Candice Williams

VES Education Technologist