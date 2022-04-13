Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vilseck Elementary School Lion News (No graphics)

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    04.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Shamel Joyner 

    AFN Bavaria

    Take an exclusive look behind the scenes with the Vilseck Elementary School Lion News Team! See how these broadcasters in the making get hands-on training with their morning news show.

    This video was filmed on April 13, 2022.
    Video by SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria

    @00:14
    Bryson Washington
    4th Grader, VES Lion News

    @00:30
    Candice Williams
    VES Education Technologist

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 07:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840646
    VIRIN: 220413-A-EX230-359
    Filename: DOD_108933907
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 

    This work, Vilseck Elementary School Lion News (No graphics), by SGT Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DODEA
    Students
    Rose Barracks
    Vilseck Elementary School
    VES Lion News

