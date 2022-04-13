Take an exclusive look behind the scenes with the Vilseck Elementary School Lion News Team! See how these broadcasters in the making get hands-on training with their morning news show.
This video was filmed on April 13, 2022.
Video by SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria
@00:14
Bryson Washington
4th Grader, VES Lion News
@00:30
Candice Williams
VES Education Technologist
This work, Vilseck Elementary School Lion News (No graphics), by SGT Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
