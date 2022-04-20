Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteer Victim Advocate - "Why I Advocate" Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.20.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    35th Fighter Wing Volunteer Victim Advocates (VVA) participate in an interview about why they choose to advocate at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2022. Only one percent of the U.S. population joins the military, and even less of those people decide to become volunteer victim advocates (VVA) during their careers.
    Volunteer victim advocates worldwide provide continuous care, help, and support to fellow services members and dedicate their time to helping those in need. They offer crucial assistance and comfort to victims of sexual crimes. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 01:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 840638
    VIRIN: 220420-F-DJ879-432
    Filename: DOD_108933632
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer Victim Advocate - "Why I Advocate" Part 1, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    SAPR
    35 FW
    VVA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT