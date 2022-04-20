35th Fighter Wing Volunteer Victim Advocates (VVA) participate in an interview about why they choose to advocate at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2022. Only one percent of the U.S. population joins the military, and even less of those people decide to become volunteer victim advocates (VVA) during their careers.
Volunteer victim advocates worldwide provide continuous care, help, and support to fellow services members and dedicate their time to helping those in need. They offer crucial assistance and comfort to victims of sexual crimes. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 01:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|840638
|VIRIN:
|220420-F-DJ879-432
|Filename:
|DOD_108933632
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteer Victim Advocate - "Why I Advocate" Part 1, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT