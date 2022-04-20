Volunteer Victim Advocate - "Why I Advocate" Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



35th Fighter Wing Volunteer Victim Advocates (VVA) participate in an interview about why they choose to advocate at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2022. Only one percent of the U.S. population joins the military, and even less of those people decide to become volunteer victim advocates (VVA) during their careers.

Volunteer victim advocates worldwide provide continuous care, help, and support to fellow services members and dedicate their time to helping those in need. They offer crucial assistance and comfort to victims of sexual crimes. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)