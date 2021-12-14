Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Powerlifting Competition

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Members of Misawa Air Base came together to show their strength in a powerlifting competition. The competition was held with support from base leadership and in coordination with the Misawa Force Support Suadron.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 21:26
    VIRIN: 211214-N-BK888-0001
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Misawa Powerlifting Competition, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    Powerlifting
    Lifting
    Powerlifting Competition

