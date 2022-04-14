Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Faith Rose 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Generou Arcilla, a supply administrator, with Headquaters and Support Battalion, Marine Crops Installations Pacific, explains the impact that his father has had on his life to join the Marine Corps. Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler honors Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by recognizing stories of Marines throughout Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Faith Rose)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 03:11
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

