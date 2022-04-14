video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Generou Arcilla, a supply administrator, with Headquaters and Support Battalion, Marine Crops Installations Pacific, explains the impact that his father has had on his life to join the Marine Corps. Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler honors Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by recognizing stories of Marines throughout Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Faith Rose)