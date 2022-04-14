U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Generou Arcilla, a supply administrator, with Headquaters and Support Battalion, Marine Crops Installations Pacific, explains the impact that his father has had on his life to join the Marine Corps. Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler honors Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by recognizing stories of Marines throughout Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Faith Rose)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 03:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840632
|VIRIN:
|220414-M-WT872-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108933518
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
