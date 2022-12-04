“My soldiers stay eternal.”(clean)

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Beverly Lee, a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Victim Advocate from Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Futenma talks about his experience as a male VA on Marine Corps Installations on Okinawa, April 12, 2022. Lee chose the VA billet because he wanted to help others and change the world. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2022 20:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840627
|VIRIN:
|220412-N-DG088-438
|Filename:
|DOD_108933505
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
