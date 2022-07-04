Shadow Troop, 1-33 CAV, executing FRIES and SPIES training. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2022 19:48
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|840624
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-ZY466-441
|Filename:
|DOD_108933432
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Shadow Troop FRIES and SPIES, by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT