    Col. Rendon Southern Strike 2022 Interview

    GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Andrew S. Rendon, commander of 185th Aviation Brigade and Exercise Director of Southern Strike 2022, participates in an interview at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 22, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 23:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 840617
    VIRIN: 220422-A-TC439-345
    Filename: DOD_108933076
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Col. Rendon Southern Strike 2022 Interview, by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SouthernStrike2022

