Col. Rendon Southern Strike 2022 Interview

U.S. Army Col. Andrew S. Rendon, commander of 185th Aviation Brigade and Exercise Director of Southern Strike 2022, participates in an interview at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 22, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)