    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineers support division LPD during OLE II

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. William Smith, a Fredericksburg, Va. native and platoon leader for Bravo Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about the role of engineers in support of large scale combat operations during Operation Lethal Eagle II, April 23, in Fort Campbell, Ky. Smith and other Soldiers from the BEB are setting up obstacles for the division Leader Professional Development Training on engagement area development for a company level defense set to take place during the exercise. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 20:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840611
    VIRIN: 220423-A-WT494-1001
    PIN: 220423
    Filename: DOD_108932868
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    LPD
    Army Engineers
    101st Airborne Division Air Assault
    2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE"
    Lethal Eagle
    Operation Lethal Eagle

