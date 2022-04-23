Engineers support division LPD during OLE II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Lt. William Smith, a Fredericksburg, Va. native and platoon leader for Bravo Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about the role of engineers in support of large scale combat operations during Operation Lethal Eagle II, April 23, in Fort Campbell, Ky. Smith and other Soldiers from the BEB are setting up obstacles for the division Leader Professional Development Training on engagement area development for a company level defense set to take place during the exercise. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)