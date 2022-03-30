Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct remedial swim practice on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 30, 2022. “Iron Ducks” are recruits who are identified as needing additional instruction before passing swim qualification. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 15:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840603
|VIRIN:
|220330-M-IM996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108932763
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
