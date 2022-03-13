Indiana National Guardsmen competed in the Best Warrior Competition on Camp Atterbury, Indiana.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840600
|VIRIN:
|220313-A-MM075-642
|Filename:
|DOD_108932725
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Indiana Best Warrior Competition 2022, by CPL Edward Kaikumba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT