    United States Joint Certification: How to fill out the DD Form 2345 (Canadian version)

    CANADA

    04.23.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Welcome to the United States Joint Certification Office video where you will learn the steps on how to properly fill out the DD Form 2345. This form is the military critical technical data agreement for U.S. and Canadian vendors who want joint certification. For more information please visit:
    https://www.dla.mil/HQ/LogisticsOperations/Services/JCP/

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 10:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840598
    VIRIN: 220423-D-LU733-716
    PIN: 505787
    Filename: DOD_108932635
    Length: 00:09:01
    Location: CA

    DLA Joint Certification

