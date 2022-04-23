United States Joint Certification: How to fill out the DD Form 2345 (Canadian version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to the United States Joint Certification Office video where you will learn the steps on how to properly fill out the DD Form 2345. This form is the military critical technical data agreement for U.S. and Canadian vendors who want joint certification. For more information please visit:

https://www.dla.mil/HQ/LogisticsOperations/Services/JCP/