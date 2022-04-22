B-Roll Package of the 4th Infantry Division Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard completing the first official day of the Regional Cavalry Competition, April 22, 2022, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, San Angelo, Texas. The first day consisted of military horsemanship and field jumping. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kelsey Simmons and Pfc. Brenda Salgado)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 13:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840590
|VIRIN:
|220422-A-RM475-201
|Filename:
|DOD_108932485
|Length:
|00:06:59
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Regional Cavalry Competition 2022: Day 2 B-Roll, by PFC Brenda Salgado Morales and SGT Kelsey Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
