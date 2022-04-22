video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, welcomes service members, their families, and community members aboard MCBH for the upcoming air show and open house titled “Blues on the Bay”, April 22, 2022. The event, which will be open to the general public, will be held aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, MCBH, on Aug. 13 & 14. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)