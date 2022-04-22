U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, welcomes service members, their families, and community members aboard MCBH for the upcoming air show and open house titled “Blues on the Bay”, April 22, 2022. The event, which will be open to the general public, will be held aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, MCBH, on Aug. 13 & 14. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 22:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|840589
|VIRIN:
|220422-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108932484
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Blues on the Bay, by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS

