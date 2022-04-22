Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett Earth Day

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett recognized Earth Day during a community event hosted by DPW and the Fort Hunter Liggett environmental team on April 22, 2022. Attendees had the pleasure of learning about Fort
    Hunter Liggett's energy, waste, and water resiliency, sustainability projects, and even had the opportunity to gain insight on how to lead a more earth-friendly lifestyle.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 01:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840588
    VIRIN: 220422-O-LW200-871
    Filename: DOD_108932483
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Fort Hunter Liggett Earth Day, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Environmental
    California
    Earth Day
    For Hunter Liggett

