Fort Hunter Liggett Earth Day

Fort Hunter Liggett recognized Earth Day during a community event hosted by DPW and the Fort Hunter Liggett environmental team on April 22, 2022. Attendees had the pleasure of learning about Fort

Hunter Liggett's energy, waste, and water resiliency, sustainability projects, and even had the opportunity to gain insight on how to lead a more earth-friendly lifestyle.