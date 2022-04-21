Regional Cavalry Competition: Day 1

The 4th Infantry Division Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard completes the first official day of the Regional Cavalry Competition, April 20, 2022, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, San Angelo, Texas. The first day consisted of military horsemanship and field jumping. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kelsey Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 13:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840584
|VIRIN:
|220421-A-YS173-897
|Filename:
|DOD_108932442
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
