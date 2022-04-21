Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Cavalry Competition 2022: Day 1

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kelsey Simmons 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    The 4th Infantry Division Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard completes the first official day of the Regional Cavalry Competition, April 20, 2022, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, San Angelo, Texas. The first day consisted of military horsemanship and field jumping. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kelsey Simmons)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840584
    VIRIN: 220421-A-YS173-897
    Filename: DOD_108932442
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Hometown: SAN ANGELO, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Regional Cavalry Competition 2022: Day 1, by SGT Kelsey Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard
    US Cavalry Association
    Regional Cavalry Competition
    Fort Concho San Angelo Texas

