    2-2 SBCT Brigade Bi-Weekly SITREP Video (22APR2022)

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division participated in the annual Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, GA and in the 7th Infantry Division Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord 8-22 April 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 18:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 840576
    VIRIN: 220422-A-DN279-1001
    Filename: DOD_108932158
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US

