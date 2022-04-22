Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATM Ribbon Cutting B-roll

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Minot Air Force base leadership and government officials visit the brand new CATM range at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, on April 22, 2022. The new facility will help train security force members year-round no matter the weather. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Alexander Nottingham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840575
    VIRIN: 220422-F-EQ797-2001
    Filename: DOD_108932157
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATM Ribbon Cutting B-roll, by A1C Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CATM
    Minot
    Ribbon Cutting
    B-Roll

