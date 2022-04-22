Minot Air Force base leadership and government officials visit the brand new CATM range at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, on April 22, 2022. The new facility will help train security force members year-round no matter the weather. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Alexander Nottingham)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840575
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-EQ797-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108932157
|Length:
|00:05:31
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CATM Ribbon Cutting B-roll, by A1C Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
