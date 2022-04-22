Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KYANG 123rd STS practice for Thunder Over Louisville 2022

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Special Tactics Squadron perform a practice jump for Thunder Over Louisville 2022, Louisville, KY.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840574
    VIRIN: 220422-Z-XJ735-001
    Filename: DOD_108932152
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KYANG 123rd STS practice for Thunder Over Louisville 2022, by SSgt Clayton Wear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Tactics
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Special Tactics Squadron
    123rd STS

