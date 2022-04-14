Soldiers compete in the RHC-C Ruck Sack March event during the 2022 Best Leadership Competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 17:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840561
|VIRIN:
|220414-A-AE845-029
|Filename:
|DOD_108932057
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RHC-C Best Leadership Competition Ruck Sack March event, by Benny Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT