Soldiers compete in the RHC-C mystery event during the 2022 Best Leadership Competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840558
|VIRIN:
|220414-A-AE845-746
|Filename:
|DOD_108932045
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RHC-C Best leadership Competition Mystery Event, by Benny Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT