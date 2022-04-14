Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RHC-C Best leadership Competition Mystery Event

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Benny Ontiveros 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center IMD-VI

    Soldiers compete in the RHC-C mystery event during the 2022 Best Leadership Competition.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840558
    VIRIN: 220414-A-AE845-746
    Filename: DOD_108932045
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, RHC-C Best leadership Competition Mystery Event, by Benny Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RHCCBLC
    Best Leadership Competition
    RHC-C Best Leader

