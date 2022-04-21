MCAS Beaufort celebrates the Month of the Military Child

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort personnel celebrate the Month of the Military Child during the month of April, 2022, in Beaufort, S.C. The Month of the Military Child is held during the month of April in order to honor military children and thank them for enduring all the challenges they encounter while remaining resilient and supporting their families.