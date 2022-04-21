Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort personnel celebrate the Month of the Military Child during the month of April, 2022, in Beaufort, S.C. The Month of the Military Child is held during the month of April in order to honor military children and thank them for enduring all the challenges they encounter while remaining resilient and supporting their families.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 15:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840534
|VIRIN:
|220421-M-LP736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108931822
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCAS Beaufort celebrates the Month of the Military Child, by LCpl Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
