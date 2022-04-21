Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Beaufort celebrates the Month of the Military Child

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Jones 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort personnel celebrate the Month of the Military Child during the month of April, 2022, in Beaufort, S.C. The Month of the Military Child is held during the month of April in order to honor military children and thank them for enduring all the challenges they encounter while remaining resilient and supporting their families.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840534
    VIRIN: 220421-M-LP736-1001
    Filename: DOD_108931822
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 

    MCAS Beaufort
    2MAW

