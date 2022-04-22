Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Earth Day

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden delivers Remarks on Earth Day making the case for his bold agenda to tackle the climate crisis, safeguard our nation’s forests, and bolster our resilience in the face of threats like wildfire.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 15:33
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:30:48
    Location: US

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    Earth Day
    Earth Day 2022

