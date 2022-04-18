Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Rappel Tower

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, learn rappelling techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island April 18, 2022. Rappelling helps recruits overcome their fear of heights and gain more confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper, Pfc. Lucas Lu, and Pfc. Savannah Ritter)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840529
    VIRIN: 220418-M-KM314-1001
    Filename: DOD_108931662
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    This work, Fox Company Rappel Tower, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Battalion
    Rappel
    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Fox Company

