Fox Company Rappel Tower

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, learn rappelling techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island April 18, 2022. Rappelling helps recruits overcome their fear of heights and gain more confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper, Pfc. Lucas Lu, and Pfc. Savannah Ritter)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 15:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840529
|VIRIN:
|220418-M-KM314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108931662
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
