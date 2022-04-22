In conclusion of Exercise Cold Response 2022, II MEF reflects on lessons learned from working in this unique environment, building upon relationships with NATO partners and allies, as well as showcasing support for the coalition. Exercise Cold Response is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 13:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840521
|VIRIN:
|220422-M-GP369-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108931428
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Exercise Cold Response 2022 Feature Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT