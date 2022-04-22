Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cold Response 2022 Feature Video

    NORWAY

    04.22.2022

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    In conclusion of Exercise Cold Response 2022, II MEF reflects on lessons learned from working in this unique environment, building upon relationships with NATO partners and allies, as well as showcasing support for the coalition. Exercise Cold Response is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 13:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840521
    VIRIN: 220422-M-GP369-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108931428
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: NO

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Exercise Cold Response 2022 Feature Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    weeklyvideos
    CR22
    ColdResponse22

