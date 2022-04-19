If you've ever pondered where the technology behind your navigation apps came from - you have the Lab to thank.
Learn more about how our team aided in the research and development of these systems, leading to that familiar blue dot that's present on modern GPS devices.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840518
|VIRIN:
|220419-O-NQ323-315
|Filename:
|DOD_108931345
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFRL Lab To Life - Episode 2: GPS, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT