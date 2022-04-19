AFRL Lab To Life - Episode 2: GPS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840518" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

If you've ever pondered where the technology behind your navigation apps came from - you have the Lab to thank.



Learn more about how our team aided in the research and development of these systems, leading to that familiar blue dot that's present on modern GPS devices.