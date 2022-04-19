Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Lab To Life - Episode 2: GPS

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    If you've ever pondered where the technology behind your navigation apps came from - you have the Lab to thank.

    Learn more about how our team aided in the research and development of these systems, leading to that familiar blue dot that's present on modern GPS devices.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840518
    VIRIN: 220419-O-NQ323-315
    Filename: DOD_108931345
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    GPS
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air Force History
    Lab to Life

