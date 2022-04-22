Army Reserve Birthday - Media B-roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840514" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny, Army Materiel Command chief of staff, gives remarks at the 114th Army Reserve Birthday Breakfast to an audience of active and Reserve service members, veterans and business and community leaders. He spoke about the impact of the Army Reserve throughout the nation’s history and how Reserve Soldiers are integral to Army readiness today. In accordance with Army tradition, Duzzny, the oldest Soldier in attendance, cut the Reserve birthday cake with the youngest Reserve Soldier in attendance, Staff Sgt. Mark Barnes, using a ceremonial sword. (U.S. Army video by Samantha Tyler)