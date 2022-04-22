Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Birthday - Media B-roll Package

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Samantha Tyler 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny, Army Materiel Command chief of staff, gives remarks at the 114th Army Reserve Birthday Breakfast to an audience of active and Reserve service members, veterans and business and community leaders. He spoke about the impact of the Army Reserve throughout the nation’s history and how Reserve Soldiers are integral to Army readiness today. In accordance with Army tradition, Duzzny, the oldest Soldier in attendance, cut the Reserve birthday cake with the youngest Reserve Soldier in attendance, Staff Sgt. Mark Barnes, using a ceremonial sword. (U.S. Army video by Samantha Tyler)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 14:37
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 

