Army Reserve Birthday - Media B-roll Package

Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny, Army Materiel Command chief of staff, gives remarks at the 114th Army Reserve Birthday Breakfast to an audience of active and Reserve service members, veterans and business and community leaders. He spoke about the impact of the Army Reserve throughout the nation’s history and how Reserve Soldiers are integral to Army readiness today. In accordance with Army tradition, Duzzny, the oldest Soldier in attendance, cut the Reserve birthday cake with the youngest Reserve Soldier in attendance, Staff Sgt. Mark Barnes, using a ceremonial sword. (U.S. Army video by Samantha Tyler)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840514
|VIRIN:
|220422-A-LD107-282
|Filename:
|DOD_108931309
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
