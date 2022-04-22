220422-N-GF955-1001
PONCE, Puerto Rico (Apr. 22, 2022) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) Blue Crew completes its deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 13:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840512
|VIRIN:
|220422-N-GF955-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108931265
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Billings Completes 4th Fleet Deployment Video, by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
