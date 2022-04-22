Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Completes 4th Fleet Deployment Video

    PUERTO RICO

    04.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220422-N-GF955-1001

    PONCE, Puerto Rico (Apr. 22, 2022) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) Blue Crew completes its deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 13:09
    US Southern Command
    End of Deployment
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings
    weeklyvideos

