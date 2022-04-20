New Nashville VA Executive Director tours Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

The new director of the V.A. Tennessee Valley health care system, Mr.Daniel Dücker, visited with Col. Vincent Meyers and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital staff on April 20, 2022, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 11:47
Category:
|Package
Length:
|00:01:29
Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
