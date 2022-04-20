Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Nashville VA Executive Director tours Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The new director of the V.A. Tennessee Valley health care system, Mr.Daniel Dücker, visited with Col. Vincent Meyers and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital staff on April 20, 2022, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 11:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840508
    VIRIN: 220420-A-DQ133-001
    Filename: DOD_108931063
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, New Nashville VA Executive Director tours Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

