U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, participated in Exercise Rising Griffin held at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, April 6, 2022. 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840505
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-SJ062-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108931018
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Participate in Rising Griffin Exercise B-Roll, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT