    Soldiers Participate in Rising Griffin Exercise B-Roll

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    04.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, participated in Exercise Rising Griffin held at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, April 6, 2022. 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840505
    VIRIN: 220406-A-SJ062-001
    Filename: DOD_108931018
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: PABRADE, LT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Participate in Rising Griffin Exercise B-Roll, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

