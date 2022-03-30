Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swim Qualification

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct remedial swim practice on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 30, 2022. “Iron Ducks” are recruits who are identified as needing additional instruction before passing swim qualification. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 11:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840503
    VIRIN: 220330-M-IM996-1001
    Filename: DOD_108930973
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swim Qualification, by Cpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    Swim
    Echo
    MCRDPI
    Iron Ducks

