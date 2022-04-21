Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Jaime Bishopp 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Military kids from Team Eglin share what they think is the best part about being a military child. (U.S. Air Force video/ Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 08:46
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The best part, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

