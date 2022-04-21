Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    04.21.2022

    Video by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez 

    7th Army Training Command

    Cannon crew members with Bulldog Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Calvary Regiment, load and operate M777 A2's at Grafenwoehr Training Area, April 21, 2022. 7th Army Training Center's Training Area provides the highest quality ranges, maneuver areas, other training facilities, training assistance and support to U.S., Joint and Multinational commands enabling them to safely achieve and sustain live-fire qualification gunnery standards and to hone their skills to win in any operating environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 07:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840475
    VIRIN: 220421-A-EK541-002
    Filename: DOD_108930437
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    This work, 2 CR conduct artillery training at GTA, by PFC Destinee Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

