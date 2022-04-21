2 CR conduct artillery training at GTA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cannon crew members with Bulldog Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Calvary Regiment, load and operate M777 A2's at Grafenwoehr Training Area, April 21, 2022. 7th Army Training Center's Training Area provides the highest quality ranges, maneuver areas, other training facilities, training assistance and support to U.S., Joint and Multinational commands enabling them to safely achieve and sustain live-fire qualification gunnery standards and to hone their skills to win in any operating environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)