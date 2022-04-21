2 CR conduct artillery training at GTA

Cannon crew members with Bulldog Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Calvary Regiment, load and operate M777 A2's at Grafenwoehr Training Area, April 21, 2022. 7th Army Training Center's Training Area provides the highest quality ranges, maneuver areas, other training facilities, training assistance and support to U.S., Joint and Multinational commands enabling them to safely achieve and sustain live-fire qualification gunnery standards and to hone their skills to win in any operating environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 07:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840475
|VIRIN:
|220421-A-EK541-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108930437
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
