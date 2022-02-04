Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child Feild Day

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.02.2022

    Video by Spc. Emily Dawson and Sgt. Aimee Nordin

    AFN Humphreys

    Camp Humphreys hosted a Month of the Military Child Field Day. The event showcased ballet, and mixed martial arts program performances by military children. The month of the military child is celebrated every April and this year’s theme is “Standing Strong and Proud”.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 02:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840470
    VIRIN: 220402-A-OS914-002
    Filename: DOD_108930307
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    This work, Month of the Military Child Feild Day, by SPC Emily Dawson and SGT Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    MWR
    Month of the Military Child
    CYS

