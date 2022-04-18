Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARJ Expert Soldier Badge Day 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    AFN Tokyo

    United States Army Japan hosted its first ever Expert Soldier Badge competition. On the first day of the week long test, soldiers had to complete a personal fitness assessment, as well as day and night land navigation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 02:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840469
    VIRIN: 220418-F-WC934-534
    Filename: DOD_108930300
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARJ Expert Soldier Badge Day 1, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARJ
    expert soldier badge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT