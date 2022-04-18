United States Army Japan hosted its first ever Expert Soldier Badge competition. On the first day of the week long test, soldiers had to complete a personal fitness assessment, as well as day and night land navigation.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 02:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840469
|VIRIN:
|220418-F-WC934-534
|Filename:
|DOD_108930300
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARJ Expert Soldier Badge Day 1, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT