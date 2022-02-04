Camp Humphreys hosted a Month of the Military Child Field Day. The event showcased ballet, and mixed martial arts program performances by military children. The month of the military child is celebrated every April and this year’s theme is “Standing Strong and Proud”.
|04.02.2022
|04.22.2022 02:37
|Package
|840468
|220402-A-OS914-001
|DOD_108930294
|00:01:00
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|0
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child Field Day, by SPC Emily Dawson and SGT Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
