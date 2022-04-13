REDHORSE purifies saltwater

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Members from the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers water and fuels systems maintenance unit operate a reverse osmosis water purification unit at Serena Beach, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on April 13, 2022. The ROWPU takes saltwater from the ocean, filters out debris and salt, and chlorinates the water to make it potable and drinkable. This unit allows for a safe water source in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)