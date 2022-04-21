Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conserve Water In Your Home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    The average American family uses more than 300 gallons of water a day. Reduces water usage can avoid water shortages, protect our ecosystems and habitats and conserve energy.

    MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (Video produced by Mary Estacion (MCICOM))

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 23:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840455
    VIRIN: 220421-M-MR059-561
    PIN: 1004
    Filename: DOD_108930045
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conserve Water In Your Home, by Mary Estacion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Installations Command
    MCICOM
    Earth Month
    Water Conversation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT