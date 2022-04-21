Conserve Water In Your Home

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The average American family uses more than 300 gallons of water a day. Reduces water usage can avoid water shortages, protect our ecosystems and habitats and conserve energy.



MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (Video produced by Mary Estacion (MCICOM))