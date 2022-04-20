Green Knights and Sailors conduct Joint Training on MCAS Iwakuni (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 and U.S. Sailors from USS America (LHA 6) conduct simulated flight deck operations at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 20, 2022. U.S. Marines and Sailors conducted joint training to improve proficiency and readiness in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)