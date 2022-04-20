U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 and U.S. Sailors from USS America (LHA 6) conduct simulated flight deck operations at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 20, 2022. U.S. Marines and Sailors conducted joint training to improve proficiency and readiness in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 02:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840448
|VIRIN:
|220420-M-AV179-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108929936
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Green Knights and Sailors conduct Joint Training on MCAS Iwakuni (B-Roll), by Cpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT