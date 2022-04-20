Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Knights and Sailors conduct Joint Training on MCAS Iwakuni (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.20.2022

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 and U.S. Sailors from USS America (LHA 6) conduct simulated flight deck operations at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 20, 2022. U.S. Marines and Sailors conducted joint training to improve proficiency and readiness in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 02:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840448
    VIRIN: 220420-M-AV179-1001
    Filename: DOD_108929936
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Knights and Sailors conduct Joint Training on MCAS Iwakuni (B-Roll), by Cpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Training
    1st MAW
    LHA 6
    F-35B Lightning II
    VMFA-121
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT