SWADF commander visits Kadena Airbase

Japan Air Self Defense Force Lt. Gen. Masahito Yajima, the Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander, visited Kadena Air Base, Japan, for an immersion tour on April 12, 2022. Team Kadena routinely participates in training exercises with JASDF counterparts to strengthen interoperability, ensure the defense of Japan and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|04.12.2022
|04.21.2022 21:48
|Commercials
|840445
|220421-F-IK699-001
|DOD_108929922
|00:01:30
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
18th Wing
incentive flight
JASDF
immersion tour
SWADF
