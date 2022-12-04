Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SWADF commander visits Kadena Airbase

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self Defense Force Lt. Gen. Masahito Yajima, the Southwestern Air Defense Forces commander, visited Kadena Air Base, Japan, for an immersion tour on April 12, 2022. Team Kadena routinely participates in training exercises with JASDF counterparts to strengthen interoperability, ensure the defense of Japan and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 21:48
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 840445
    VIRIN: 220421-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_108929922
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWADF commander visits Kadena Airbase, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    18th Wing

    incentive flight

    JASDF

    immersion tour

    SWADF

    TAGS

    18th Wing
    incentive flight
    18th Fighter Squadron
    JASDF
    immersion tour
    SWADF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT