    2020 Holocaust Days of Remembrance: Interview with Veronique Jonas, Docent Educator

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Andre J Mayeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    The Days of Remembrance and Holocaust Remembrance Day observes the resiliency of Holocaust survivors, a tribute to their protectors and liberators, and a memorial to the fallen.

    Join us in remembrance with this interview with Veronique Jonas, Docent Educator at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 18:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 840432
    VIRIN: 220421-D-QP147-262
    Filename: DOD_108929499
    Length: 00:06:39
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Holocaust Days of Remembrance: Interview with Veronique Jonas, Docent Educator, by Andre J Mayeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Holocaust
    Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

