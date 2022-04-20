2022 Army Inspector General of the Year Awards

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, the 67th Inspector General, hosts the 2022 Inspector general of the Year awards ceremony at the hall of Heroes in the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, April 22, 2022. (U.S. Army video)
|04.20.2022
|04.21.2022 16:53
|Package
|840419
|220420-A-A4438-1707
|DOD_108929045
|00:12:32
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|1
|1
