Army announces a new parenthood, pregnancy and postpartum directive. Media roundtable with Sgt. Maj. Mark Clark, G-1; Ms. Amy Kramer, policy lead action officer; and contributors from the force, including Lt. Col. Kelly Bell, Maj. Sam Winkler and Staff Sgt. Nicole Pierce.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 15:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|840408
|Filename:
|DOD_108928509
|Length:
|01:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Parenthood Briefing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT