    Army Parenthood Briefing

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army announces a new parenthood, pregnancy and postpartum directive. Media roundtable with Sgt. Maj. Mark Clark, G-1; Ms. Amy Kramer, policy lead action officer; and contributors from the force, including Lt. Col. Kelly Bell, Maj. Sam Winkler and Staff Sgt. Nicole Pierce.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 15:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 840408
    Filename: DOD_108928509
    Length: 01:02:10
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
