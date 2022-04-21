Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the 114th Fighter Wing at WTI 2-22 (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840405
    VIRIN: 220401-Z-FF222-1001
    Filename: DOD_108928358
    Length: 00:13:18
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22, by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAWTS-1
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 Fighter Wing
    WTI 2-22

