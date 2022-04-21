B-Roll of the 114th Fighter Wing at WTI 2-22 (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 14:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840405
|VIRIN:
|220401-Z-FF222-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108928358
|Length:
|00:13:18
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22, by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT