Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Leave Program Updates, Recruiting Bonuses, Airman is NASCAR Winner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force features updates to the leave program, enlisted recruiting bonuses, and an Airman wins a design contest for the Air Force NASCAR paint scheme.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840389
    VIRIN: 220421-F-JH807-0002
    Filename: DOD_108928089
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Leave Program Updates, Recruiting Bonuses, Airman is NASCAR Winner, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATAF(S)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT