    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invictus Games The Hague | Recap B-Roll | Day Five

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.21.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp, Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc, Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie and Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Recap of day five of the Invictus Games The Hague, Team U.S. is training for the Invictus Games The Hague, which will be composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 11:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840383
    VIRIN: 220421-F-XX948-001
    PIN: 220421
    Filename: DOD_108928059
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: THE HAGUE, NL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games The Hague | Recap B-Roll | Day Five, by Anthony Beauchamp, Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, MSgt Carlin Leslie and SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IAM
    Invictus Games
    KnowYourMil
    IG22
    WeAreTeamUS

