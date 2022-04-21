Recap of day five of the Invictus Games The Hague, Team U.S. is training for the Invictus Games The Hague, which will be composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 11:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840383
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-XX948-001
|PIN:
|220421
|Filename:
|DOD_108928059
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|THE HAGUE, NL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Invictus Games The Hague | Recap B-Roll | Day Five, by Anthony Beauchamp, Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, MSgt Carlin Leslie and SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IAM
KnowYourMil
IG22
WeAreTeamUS
