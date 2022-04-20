Nyeli Reyes and her mother, Senior Master Sgt. Sandra Reyes, talk about what it means to be a military child. Nyeli Reyes was recognized as the 2022 Youth of the Year for Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp)
Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 13:37
Category:
|Interviews
Video ID:
|840367
VIRIN:
|220420-F-RI677-019
Filename:
|DOD_108927777
Length:
|00:01:48
Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Being a military kid, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military family
Eglin Air Force Base
