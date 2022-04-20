Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Being a military kid

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Jaime Bishopp 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Nyeli Reyes and her mother, Senior Master Sgt. Sandra Reyes, talk about what it means to be a military child. Nyeli Reyes was recognized as the 2022 Youth of the Year for Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 13:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 840367
    VIRIN: 220420-F-RI677-019
    Filename: DOD_108927777
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Being a military kid, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Military family

    Eglin Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Eglin
    month of the military child
    Youth of the Year
    military kid

