In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Recruiting Diversity)

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Henderson, AFN Kaiserslautern radio NCOIC, about recruiting a diverse group of Airmen and Guardians. Thomas shares his view on why it’s important in a democracy to have diversity within the military and explaining that diversity allows military services to stay connected to the American society. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)