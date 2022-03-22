Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Recruiting Diversity)

    VOGELWEH AIR STATION, GERMANY

    03.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Henderson, AFN Kaiserslautern radio NCOIC, about recruiting a diverse group of Airmen and Guardians. Thomas shares his view on why it’s important in a democracy to have diversity within the military and explaining that diversity allows military services to stay connected to the American society. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 05:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 840345
    VIRIN: 220322-F-IP635-1004
    Filename: DOD_108926477
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: VOGELWEH AIR STATION, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Recruiting Diversity), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Diversity
    Air Force Recruiting Services
    Air Force Diversity
    Recruiting Diversity

