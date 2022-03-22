U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Henderson, AFN Kaiserslautern radio NCOIC, about recruiting a diverse group of Airmen and Guardians. Thomas shares his view on why it’s important in a democracy to have diversity within the military and explaining that diversity allows military services to stay connected to the American society. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 05:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|840345
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-IP635-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108926477
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|VOGELWEH AIR STATION, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Recruiting Diversity), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT