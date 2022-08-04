Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Certification Ceremony (B-Roll)

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    04.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston, UK Royal Air Force, accepted a formal invitation from Lt. Gen. Viorel Pana, Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff, and attended the NATO Certification Ceremony at Mihail Kogalniceau Air Base, Romania, on April 8, 2022. The NATO Certification Ceremony signifies the UK RAF's assumption of NATO enhanced Air Policing duties and underlines the UK's commitment to NATO vigilance activities on the Alliance's eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 05:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: CONSTANTA, RO 

    NATO
    UK Royal Air Force
    Italian Air Force
    Air Policing
    NATO Certification Ceremony
    Romania Air Force

