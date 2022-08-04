NATO Certification Ceremony (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston, UK Royal Air Force, accepted a formal invitation from Lt. Gen. Viorel Pana, Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff, and attended the NATO Certification Ceremony at Mihail Kogalniceau Air Base, Romania, on April 8, 2022. The NATO Certification Ceremony signifies the UK RAF's assumption of NATO enhanced Air Policing duties and underlines the UK's commitment to NATO vigilance activities on the Alliance's eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)