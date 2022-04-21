Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military MLB Shout-out for Colorado Rockies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.21.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Joshua Rice, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron member deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, gives a shout-out to loved ones and the Colorado Rockies, April 21, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 08:37
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 840340
    VIRIN: 220421-F-PL327-697
    Filename: DOD_108926450
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Hometown: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military MLB Shout-out for Colorado Rockies, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Sports
    MLB
    Colorado Rockies
    2022
    MLB2022
    2022MLB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT